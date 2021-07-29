While it may seem like construction is solely in place to stop you in your tracks, city officials are thanking drivers for their patience as work intensifies around Grande Prairie.

Despite Major closures and slowdowns, like those witnessed on 100 Avenue thanks to the Downtown Rehabilitation Project, or the 108 Street Bypass, Transportation Manager Robert Carroll says the upgrades to large sections of roadway needed to be completed in fairly short order.

“It’s a very short season we don’t really start up until the long weekend in May, and work normally continues until we can’t work anymore,” he says.

“We’re working in pretty much every corner of the city, and certainly people get frustrated with construction and being held up… the fact of the matter is we’ve got a short window to do a lot of work.”

Carroll says when it comes to the scope of the work, most is expected to be done by the time autumn rolls around. He adds however it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that work in some areas of the city could continue in 2022.

“It seems there are always projects that for whatever reason will carry onto next year, we always hope to get them all done, but I think with the amount of work being done, we will finish the majority of our projects by the end of the year and the snow flys,” he adds.

Drivers can check out traffic flows and project details on the city’s online construction map.