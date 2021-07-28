Work has begun on raising concrete levels in Cobblestone, Pinnacle Ridge, O’Brien Lake, and Westpointe.

The City of Grande Prairie says the process, called mudjacking, includes concrete lifting and the leveling of sidewalks, curbs, and gutters in front of homes.

The work reportedly takes roughly one to three hours at each location. Crews will also take care of joint and crack sealing, which takes approximately eight hours to properly set.

Vehicles won’t be able to access each area while work is happening, but they should be marked and flagged. Everything is expected to be done within three weeks.