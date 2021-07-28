Double-digit active COVID-19 cases are once again being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Four new cases of the virus were reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases to 13.

No movement in COVID-19 case numbers in the County of Grande Prairie on Monday, with the active case count holding steady at eight.

Meanwhile, 57 per cent of eligible residents in the City of Grande Prairie have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. As of July 26th, a total of 35,130 people, or 57 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents have rolled up their sleeve for one dose of the vaccine. In the county, 9,637, or 56.2 per cent of eligible residents have also received their first shot.