Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, residents in the Town of Valleyview are being asked to cut out all non-essential water use as a water ban will go into effect.

In a post on Facebook, town officials say the water ban is necessary to counteract the recent record-breaking heatwave, as well as the low water levels in the Little Smoky River as a result. Residents are being asked to discontinue activities like watering lawns or gardens, car washing, or filling pools or ponds.

The municipality will be taking similar measures, with a commitment to halt things like street sweeping, hydrant flushing, fleet vehicle washing, and firefighter training. The spray park will also remain closed throughout the ban.

Residents who make use of truck and barrel fill at the water treatment plant will also have to alter their schedules a bit. The truck fill will be closed as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed until the water ban is lifted. Residents can still get potable water from the barrel fill but will be limited to one cubic metre of potable water every two days.

The town says it will also manage water amounts to ensure sufficient water storage for firefighting.