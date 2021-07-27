Minister of Community and Social Services Jason Luan says that while he applauds the approach, he has “grave” concerns that the proposed Stonebridge development won’t go as planned.

The now-approved development proposal includes repurposing the hotel on 100 Street into a so-called community care campus that would house social service organizations, health care services, and 120 community supportive housing units. It would not be a shelter but would provide food services, recreation, and multi-cultural spaces.

Luan says he is pleased to see the community coming together to carve out a solution to chronic homelessness and addiction services. But, he adds he is hearing major concerns from stakeholders in the area about the project.

“It’s really about what program activity will be placed in that centre… as you can appreciate, a majority of people who suffer from homelessness also suffer from mental health [and] addictions issues. Many of them have difficulties controlling their behaviours, subject to the substances’ impact to them, so concerns of damaging neighbourhoods and the surrounding business [are] real and cannot be taken lightly.”

While there is already provincial funding in place for the project, and additional money could still be approved, Luan believes the municipality and project coordinators must provide a detailed run-through of how the programming will work on site.

“They certainly reached out to us to ask for help, but my commitment is this: until we see tangible detailed program activities on the table and we know for sure what direction this is going, [and] what outcomes we are anticipating, it’s hard to commit anything right now,” he says.

Luan believes that if local officials continue to focus on what he calls a “real solution” to help people get better, the resources will eventually come to the table.

“Don’t rush it, take your time, bring the community together, and at the end of the day don’t chase [a] grant [and] try to fit your program into it.”

Earlier this month, Grande Prairie Director of Social and Enforcement Services Chris Manuel said the Stonebridge Hotel development could be a potentially big piece of the puzzle when it solving chronic homelessness in the city. The cost of purchasing the property and renovating it is pegged at $15.5 million.

City departments like Enforcement Services and Community Social Development would also be moved into the building, and support services will be provided by Northreach Society. There would be security on-site and 24/7 supports for mental health, physical health, and addiction needs.