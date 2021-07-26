The Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce has received over $200,000 in federal funding to help expand its shop local campaign.

Chamber officials say the money will help them get local businesses more involved with a newly launched online chamber marketplace.

“We are excited about being able to put more money behind ongoing and upcoming initiatives that will assist our region with its continued economic recovery,” says Chamber Chair Larry Gibson.

“This funding from the federal government allows us even more ability to create and increase awareness of our many valuable small and medium-sized enterprises and encourage residents to obtain their products and services in this community,”

President and CEO of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce Ken Kobly says as the transition to reopening and recovery continues, they have a long road ahead when it comes to helping rebuild the economy. He believes the funding will allow for them to let chambers across the province shine by doing what they do best, and that is to support local job creators.