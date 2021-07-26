One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck struck a barricade. The Grande Prairie RCMP says the truck, travelling westbound on 100 Avenue collided with a barricade near Secondary Highway 670 in tha Bezanson area.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle suffered serious life-threatening injuries, while two passengers in the vehicle, were also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police and fire services remain on the scene, and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.