The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing 16-year-old. Police say Princess (Chris) Martin was last seen at a residence in the city shortly after 11 p.m. on July 21st.

Martin is described as standing 4’11”, weighing approximately 80 pounds, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, leggings, and a pink baseball cap.

Authorities say there is a concern for Martin’s wellbeing and is urging anyone with information to contact the detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)