An example of Blue Green Algae, or Cyanobacteria (Ron Zurawell, Alberta Environment)

A blue-green algae bloom has been identified in areas of Sturgeon Lake near Young’s Point Provincial Park Beach.

Residents and lake-goers are being asked to avoid all contact with blue-green algae, and if you do come into contact, it’s suggested you wash the area that comes in contact with the algae with clean water as soon as possible.

Alberta Health Services is advising that people avoid swimming or wading in areas in which blue-green algae is visible, with the same advisory extended to family pets.

AHS adds that people should limit consumption of fish from the body of water, and are suggesting that pets should not be fed any fish or fish trimmings from the lake.

The blue-green algae advisory comes just 24 hours after AHS also issued a water quality advisory due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the area.