Organizers with the Grande Prairie Kin Club are hoping a prehistoric hit on the big screen will help bring out big crowds to their latest fundraising effort.

On August 14th, Jurassic Park will play at the Grande Sunset drive-in Theatre in Evergreen Park in what officials with the community group say is their first big post-COVID-19 lockdown fundraiser. Event Coordinator Rayline Ziegler says it’s been a difficult 18 months for organizations across the board, and she hopes this will help be a springboard for others looking to get back to a more recognizable level of operation.

“Whether it’s coming to our fundraising event, or even just getting out and doing things,” she says.

“This is kind of our kickstart to our ‘kin’ year, COVID-19 free, by enjoying the beautiful summer nights we have in Grande Prairie,” she adds.

Ziegler says they while they traditionally do a lot of work with the AGLC when it comes to setting up events, the pandemic shutting up shop for several months, helped put them in a position of being slightly behind the ball when it comes to fundraising.

“With COVID restrictions, all of those casino events were cancelled or postponed, and now everyone is pretty much a year and a half behind on their funding budgets,” she says.

“It was important for us to try and do something that shows Grande Prairie, as a community, there is need everywhere.”

You can find more information about the fundraiser, including a link to buy tickets, here. The Grande Prairie Kin Club helps support non-for-profits across the region, including Cystic Fibrosis, PARDS Therapeutic Centre, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.