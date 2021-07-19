For the first time since nearly the beginning of the pandemic, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie. As of July 18th, the sole remaining active case has moved over to the recovered column.

Since March 2020, the municipality has reported 3,960 cases of the virus, with 3,931 recovered cases and 29 deaths.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. A total of four active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 130 new COVID-19 cases were discovered over the last 72 hours from just over 15,000 tests. Province-wide, 100 people remain in hospital due to the virus, with 29 requiring the ICU.

A total of 34,710 people, or 56.3 per cent, of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has seen 9,562, or 55.7 per cent, of eligible residents, receive their first dose.

More than five million doses of vaccine have now been administered province-wide.