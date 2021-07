Grande Prairie RCMP is looking to the public to help them track down a missing 23-year-old.

Police say Reilly Christian was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on July 15th. Christian is described as 5’9”, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Mounties say there is concern over Reilly’s well-being and are asking anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to call the detachment at 780-830-5700.