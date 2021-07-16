The Toronto Blue Jays at the Baltimore Orioles 4/19/16 (Keith Allison, Toronto Blue Jays)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming home.

The team announced Friday evening they will play their first game back in Toronto on July 30th.

Club officials say they were granted a National Interest Exemption by the federal government paving the way for them to return home after nearly two years away because of border restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo.

They began this season in Dunedin, Florida before coming back to Buffalo.