Drivers on Highway 40 can expect some delays starting on Monday as the construction of the second bridge over the Wapiti River kicks off.

Alberta Transportation says construction will result in a partial closure of access to and from Highway 666. This includes no access for traffic to enter Highway 40 north or southbound from Highway 666.

A detour will be put in place so drivers can link up with Highway 40 both north and southbound via Township Road 700.

Reduced speeds will be in place, and temporary four-way traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Highway 40 and Township Road 700. Traffic heading southbound Highway 40 will be able to exit south of the Wapiti River bridge to access Highway 666 westbound.

The detour and temporary traffic signals are expected to be in place until late fall.