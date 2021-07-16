The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as moderate. (Alberta Wildfire)

The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has dropped to moderate. It’s welcome news for officials at Alberta Wildfire, as over the last few weeks, thanks to extended dry and drought-like conditions, the level has hovered anywhere between high and extreme.

Alberta Wildfire Public Information Officer Kelly Burke says the wildfire danger has been lowered due to higher humidity, lighter wind, and increased rain helping to saturate the ground in the area.

There are currently 10 active wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Three are being held, seven are under control and one is turned over.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, 81 wildfires have burned nearly 150 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.