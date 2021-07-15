A missing five-year-old from East Prairie Métis Settlement was found thanks to a private helicopter pilot and RCMP service dog.

Police say the child was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Mounties say they completed a search of the area along with a private helicopter. From there, an RCMP Police Dog Service handler and PSD Hasko were able to track and locate the child safe and unharmed at roughly 8:45 p.m. the same day.

“The safe return of this young child to their family is a relief for all of the emergency services involved in this case,” says Sergeant Mark Hall, Acting High Prairie Detachment Commander.

High Prairie RCMP would like to thank all of the departments and volunteers who helped.