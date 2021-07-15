Referendum topics in the upcoming municipal elections are set in stone with equalization payments, daylight saving time, and senate nominee selections on the ballot this fall.

However, one Grande Prairie councillor believes packing the ballot is nothing but political theatre.

Premier Jason Kenney says the discussion surrounding changing the equalization payment formula has been long-running. He adds now is the time to let Albertans have their say on the subject.

“Albertans are happy to share some of our good fortunes when times are good here but bad elsewhere,” Kenney says.

“But, what we find very frustrating is a system which had us contributing, on average, $20 billion a year through our federal taxes to other provinces.”

Grande Prairie City Councillor Dylan Bressey says while he isn’t completely opposed to the idea of the referendum getting tacked on, he suggests spotlighting issues that can’t in his mind be answered through a simple vote.

“I’m curious how to see how it will play out, [as] there isn’t really anything substantive on this agenda, Daylight Saving Time is a bit of political theatre,” he says.

“On one hand, I’m relieved there is nothing substantive, but on the other hand, if they’re going to distract from municipal elections, I kinda wish they were asking voters to make a real decision.”

Bressey says the referendum questions could also pose a particular and unnecessary challenge to non-incumbent municipal candidates.

“For newcomers who are out there trying to make their name heard for the first time, the more noise there is around a local election, the harder it is for a new candidate,” he says.

“Selfishly, that benefits me as an incumbent, but I think it’s a terrible thing for our community.”

Along with the municipal elections and two referendum questions, Albertans will also elect three Senate nominees – one for each of the two current vacancies and one in case of early retirement.

The municipal election is set for October 18th.