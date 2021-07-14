The Philip J Currie Dinosaur museum is among three in the Grande Prairie Area celebrating International Museum Day, September 5th. (Sean Trostem)

The Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum is calling all dino lovers to roar into the Palaeo-Palooza this weekend.

The Palaeo-Palooza is a festival of events throughout the summer featuring activities, guest speakers, crafts, and bone bed visits. Executive Director Linden Roberts hopes the event teaches new things for the whole family to enjoy.

“Our patrons have a great thirst for understanding more about how this region has evolved from 73 million years ago when it was a lush forest not far from the sea and home to dozens of species of dinosaurs.”

Each day of the festivities focuses on a different theme ranging from water creatures, sky creatures, earth creatures, and volcanic eruptions.

Kicking off the palooza on July 17th is Water World, where both children and adults can learn about water critters. On July 31st, High in the Sky will teach visitors about all sorts of flying creatures.

August 14th’s theme is called Down to Earth that features all creatures that have walked the ground, which includes a portion of the event for visitors to explore dinosaur tracks and fossils.

The final theme on August 21st is called, Fired Up which the museum hopes will end the summer with a “bang” with a demonstration from local paleontologist Matthew Vavrek.

Tickets can be bought online at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum website.