The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is very high (Supplied, Alberta Wildfire)

Gusting winds and the potential for thunderstorms keeps the wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area remain at very high.

Alberta Wildfire says with winds in the Grande Prairie region expected to gust upwards of 35 kilometres an hour, with a risk of thunderstorms and lightning has increased the risk of more wildfires starting as a result. Officials say a fire beginning in those kinds of conditions could result in a large, hard to control wildfire.

There are currently five wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, with one located 12 kilometres southwest of Grovedale. Officials say two firefighters and one helicopter crew are working to extinguish the blaze.

In all, Alberta Wildfire says two of the fires in our region are classified as being held, with three considered under control.