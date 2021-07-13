Four wildfires have been sparked in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says all of them are considered under control but warns that there have already been a number of lightning-caused wildfires and it is still early in the season.

“Often, there are multiple wildfire starts in one day as storm cells pass through. Please help our firefighters get to these fires while they are small by calling 310-FIRE or #FIRE on your cell phone.”

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 68 wildfires in the region that have burned 65 hectares of land. The wildfire danger for the forest area is very high and there is still a fire restriction in effect, as well as for the County of Grande Prairie.