Neil Tuazon says he is running for Grande Prairie City Council to try and create what he calls an even more inclusive and welcoming city.

“I want to see a safe, caring, and inclusive Grande Prairie,” he says. “We need to be one, so we can all get together and put our lives back [together],” he says.

“This pandemic destroyed a lot of dreams.”

Tuazon, who is also President of the Filipino Association of Grande Prairie and Area, says that inclusivity has to start with the very young. He suggests one of his biggest pushes if he gets elected will be to make sports more affordable for families in Grande Prairie.

“I want to promote sports for the young kids… I’m always a believer that if young kids get good direction, and they won’t do other things,” he says.

“Subsidizing sports programs to help take the financial restraint off parents,” he adds.

Tuazon suggests social services will also be a mainstay of his campaign. He says that a must-have for the city is what he calls a “state of the art” addictions treatment centre.

He believes the current facility, The Northern Addictions Centre, is a great resource, but he hopes they can build off that success into something better.

“How you accept the patients, how you deal with them, how you [create] the awareness for mental health programs to help these people get back on their feet,” he adds.

The 2021 Municipal Election takes place on October 18th.