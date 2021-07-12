Two people, including a resident of Grande Prairie, are facing charges after police seized drugs, weapons, and cash from a home in the city.

Police say they searched the home in the area of 121 Avenue and 94 Street on July 6th and reportedly seized 80 grams of suspected Fentanyl, as well as 75 grams of what police believe is meth. Authorities say in addition to other drugs, they also found a loaded revolver, over 80 rounds of ammo, a crossbow, and $2,900 in cash.

35-year-old Stacey Trotter of Grande Prairie and 25-year-old Danica Nystrom of Panoka are both facing multiple charges, including a possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm

Both accused were remanded in custody and will next appear in a Grande Prairie courtroom on Wednesday.