The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped in the month of June. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 8.9 per cent, down from 9.5 per cent in May. This time last year, the area’s unemployment sat at a staggering 16.5 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta dipped slightly from May to June as well from 9.3 to 9.0 per cent. The national unemployment rate also dropped in the month of June from 8.3 to 8.0 per cent.