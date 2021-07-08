From July 12th through the 19th, community members can vote on their favourite Heritage Day Theme on the Muskoseepi Park Facebook Page. (Supplied: City of Grande Prairie)

The City of Grande Prairie is looking for community input on this year’s theme for Heritage Day celebrations.

This year’s themes include; the Cultures of the Peace Region, The City of Champion, and Swan City Wildlife. Residents can vote on the Muskoseepi Park Facebook page between July 12th through the 19th by commenting on event posts with their favorite theme.

City of Grande Prairie Recreation Programs Director Hayley Kramps says there will be a live art contest at Muskoseepi Park on Heritage Day where the artists will paint a picture based on this year’s theme.

“They can interpret it however they see fit and try and make the best creation they can,” she adds.

Kramps says the day will showcase historical demonstrations, a live art contest, live music, food trucks, and a virtual scavenger hunt. She says this year, the hope is to showcase the Grande Prairie Museum.

“We’re having some local shows within the museum…the Heritage Village… which will consist of some live actors, maybe some music, and different games and demonstrations within the village to really bring it to life.”

“We’re hoping that people kind of, number one, get to learn something through the historical demonstration in Heritage Village, and we’re hoping that they get out and actually experience the village.”

At Muskoseepi Park, there will be a live art contest, food trucks, and live music featuring Mearon, a local Metis band as well as a virtual scavenger hunt. Kramps says the food trucks will be selling Heritage Day-themed food dishes to help Heritage make the celebrations come full circle.

Heritage Day celebrations will take place on July 31st at the Grande Prairie Museum and Muskoseepi Park.