The Graned Prairie and Peace River areas are in for some more hot weather. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for both the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions.

“Temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 4 days. Daytime highs will cool this weekend.”

Residents are urged to take precautions, like drinking plenty of water and keeping outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. People should also watch for the signs of heatstroke and exhaustion, like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

The region is just coming off of a historic heatwave, which saw multiple weather records shattered, including the hottest ever day in the city’s history. This stretch won’t be nearly as warm, with a high of 31 degrees in the forecast for Wednesday and highs of 30 degrees expected for Thursday and Friday.