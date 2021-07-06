A 52-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing several child pornography charges.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says the investigation began after getting a tip from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency. Authorities allege the suspect was in contact with a person based in the United Kingdom and had shared child sexual abuse materials via a social media application.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on June 30th by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Grande Prairie RCMP. 52-year-old Dennis Mossey is facing charges of making, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

“This arrest demonstrates the borderless nature of the internet and truly highlights the commitment of agencies from across the globe to protect the health and well-being of children,” says ICE Constable Shawn Cherwaty.

Authorities say they will continue with forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from the suspect’s home. Mossey has been released on bail under several court-imposed release conditions and will next appear in a Grande Prairie court on July 28th.