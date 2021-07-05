Highway 43 is closed north of Fox Creek due to smoke from a wildfire (511 Alberta)

Major delays are expected on Highway 43. 511 Alberta reports smoke from a wildfire has closed the highway roughly 30 kilometres north of Fox Creek near Township Road 650.

“Smoke has visibility reduced to zero. Expect major delays.”

All lanes of traffic are closed and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if possible.