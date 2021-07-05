Premier Jason Kenney made an impromptu stop at the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce offices Monday morning. He held a meeting with six members of the chamber, as well as mayors and reeves of neighbouring communities, who took the opportunity to get a better idea of what’s to come for the region’s economy.

Board Chair Larry Gibson says the meeting allowed the provincial government to hear straight from the source about the problems the region’s business community has faced during the pandemic.

“Ranging from staffing to the new hospital to electricity prices. Right at the [top] level, just sitting down and having that open discussion with us is very important, and we were very pleased we had that opportunity.”

Gibson says Premier Kenney went as far as to thank not only the chamber but members of the business community for being leaders and working together through an unprecedented 18 months. He adds, however, it also gave the local community an insight into what the decision-making process was like at the highest level of government.

“There was some good heartfelt discussion around that… not only around what we were facing, but also what they were facing, and some of the decisions that had to be made. It really emphasizes the relationship that our area has with the government that is in power right now, and the ability to have those open discussions and work together.”

There’s been no word from the premier’s office about any other meetings or appearances on the premier’s agenda in the Peace Country.