While the County of Grande Prairie inches closer to zero active cases of COVID-19 in the region, Reeve Leanne Beaupre says it’s not the time to throw away all that has been learned from the pandemic. Beaupre says that while the municipalities have done their part in keeping people safe, the kudos in keeping case numbers down go primarily to residents.

“I would have to attribute all that hard work to all the people who followed the provincial guidelines, and really looked after themselves and their neighbours,” she says. “People understood that this was a challenge for everyone, and there was a real concern out there.”

As of July 4th, only one active case of COVID-19 remains in the County of Grande Prairie, according to Alberta Health. However, Beaupre says as the situation remains fluid they’re asking people to keep up the good practices used daily during the pandemic.

“I don’t think we are completely out of the range of new infections, because of some of the news around the Delta Variant, and there are concerns it still has high transmission rates,” she says. “I believe you will still see people follow those protocols, and even a little more vigilant in wearing masks.”

As we get further into the third and final stage of the provincial reopening, Beaupre adds that it’s vital that residents continue to show each other respect when it comes to personal choices, like wearing face coverings.

“In the past I’ve asked not only staff and residents to be kind and compassionate to those who are still concerned about the transmission and threat of COVID-19.”

As of July 4th, there have been a total of 1,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie.