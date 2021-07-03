The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a 70-year-old male at a house in Sexsmith.

Mounties say the male suspect is roughly 50 years old. He is described to be standing 6’0″ weighing 200 pounds with a grey and white beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.

Grande Prairie RCMP says they responded to an assault at roughly 11:00 p.m. on June 26th in the area of 98th Street and 101 Avenue in Sexsmith. Police say the victim was in his backyard when a suspect allegedly entered the yard, assaulted the victim, and left the area. Police believe he fled on foot towards 99th street near 100 Avenue.

Police say the 70-year-old victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.