COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of July 1st, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Eight recoveries and zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 48 hours. There are now 24 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Four recovered and two new cases of the virus were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last two days. Two active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 32.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 6.3 cases per 100,000 people.

110 cases of COVID-19 were discovered across Alberta, with 67 recorded on Wednesday, and 43 on Thursday. The new case numbers were confirmed from 10,732 tests, for a positivity rate of 1.02 per cent. Province wide, 144 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, 33 requiring the ICU.

Alberta Health did not release COVID-19 numbers on Canada Day, and the data from both June 30th, and July 1st were made public on Friday.