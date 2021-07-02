Residents in Spirit River no longer have to boil their water and can return to normal water consumption. Alberta Health Services confirmed that satisfactory water quality has been restored and the boil water advisory has been lifted.

This is after a boil water advisory has been in effect since June 16th due to reports of difficulties at the water treatment plant. A post on the town’s Facebook page indicates the advisory was lifted as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Residents are encouraged to turn on all water taps and flush water lines for five to ten minutes.