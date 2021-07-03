Drivers can expect to have detours on a portion of Range Road 122 and a section of Township Road 724 starting Monday.

The closure on Range Road 122 is due to the road being rebuilt, with the under-construction section shut to all traffic, except local traffic, located north of Highway 672.

Drivers can expect to detour using Range Road 123 and Township Road 734. The County is expecting the road to be completed in early August, weather permitting.

The second closure on Township Road 724 between Range Road 91 and Range Road 90 is closing for a culvert replacement.

The County says drivers can detour the area on Range Road 91 and Township Road 730 to access Township Road 724 north of the construction.

The culvert replacement is expected to be completed by mid-July, weather permitting.