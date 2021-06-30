COVID-19 cases in County of Grande Prairie as of the end of the day on June 29th, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

Four recovered and three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. Four active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie has been adjusted down by one, leaving 34 active cases of the virus in the city. Alberta Health says the reduction of a total case number can be made for a couple of reasons.

“Each day, we report both confirmed (lab test positive) and probable cases (symptomatic close contacts of a confirmed case), while also removing any previously reported probable cases. As well, cases may be relocated from one location to another if a patient’s address is updated in the provincial tracking system.”

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 45.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 12.6 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 33,505 people, or 54.4 per cent, of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has seen 9,286, or 54.1 per cent, of eligible residents receive their first dose.

Across Alberta, 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 6,335 tests on Tuesday for a positivity rate of 1.2 per cent. Province-wide, 165 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 34 requiring the ICU. 72.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.