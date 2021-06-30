The smoke from a number of wildfires currently burning in northern British Columbia could intensify over the Grande Prairie region as early as Thursday.

Smoke from one of the blazes around 200 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John is already a culprit for the hazy sky in the Peace Country. Forecasts from FireSmoke.ca show it could get heavier as soon as early as mid-afternoon on Canada Day.

Alberta Health Services says wildfire smoke is a respiratory irritant, and even healthy people exposed to it could feel symptoms including irritation to the eyes, and throat, coughing, and headaches.