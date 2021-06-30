The Wildfire Danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to Extreme. (Erica Fisher, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Residents that shoot off fireworks without express permission while there is a fire restriction in the Grande Prairie Forest Area could be facing hefty fines. Restrictions are in place for both the forest area and the County of Grande Prairie, but the City of Grande Prairie does not currently have any.

Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says some municipalities, including the City of Grande Prairie, have discussed the situation with the provincial body before getting the green light for their fireworks displays to go ahead. She says residents don’t have that kind of safety infrastructure, including pyrotechnic experts on hand, to ensure safety is a top priority.

“If you’re planning on detonating fireworks, you’ll need written permission from a forest officer. Anyone who sets off fireworks without written permission can face a fine up to $600.”

“I know a lot of people like to set off their own, but it’s that type of hot debris that will cause a forest fire in the coming days because the forest is so dry,” she adds.

A spokesperson for the City of Grande Prairie says the fireworks display on Canada Day is still a go, with any potential changes to be announced on the City of Grande Prairie website.

Burke says wildfire officials are taking the heightened wildfire danger levels very seriously. She adds patrols will be out to keep an eye on anyone who may be camping in the Grande Prairie Forest Area or the backcountry to make sure they’re following the fire ban rules currently in place.

“We just don’t need any fire on the land base at this time because of the high temperatures and the dangerous conditions for our firefighters.”

Alberta Wildfire has issued a red flag warning for the Grande Prairie area and much of central and northern Alberta for June 30th. It is considered the highest alert and means conditions pose a critical degree of danger to fire line personnel and the public.