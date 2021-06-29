COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 28th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Four recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 35 active cases in the municipality.

One recovered case of COVID-19 was also reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Monday. Five active cases of the virus remain in the region.

54.3 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 54 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

61 new cases were discovered across Alberta on Monday from 3,453 tests for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent. 170 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19 province-wide, with 36 requiring the ICU.