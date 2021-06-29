School zones in Grande Prairie are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Grande Prairie drivers are being asked to pay extra attention where there may be children playing this summer. Although school sones are not in effect while classes aren’t in session, Sergeant Shawn Graham is asking people to obey the posted speed limit and watch the road for kids and pedestrians.

“Especially in the summer, because people are out and about and kids will be out on their bikes and scooters and all sorts of things.”

Graham notes that many schools have playgrounds that may be active even when school is out. He adds that playground zones are also in effect year-round.

“Those are still active which people need to be cognizant [of] when they’re driving around the community.”

Graham says one rule of thumb is “unless otherwise posted, the speed limit is 50.”