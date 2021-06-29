Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools Superintendent Karl Germann transitioning to new job at Grande Prairie Regional College as the Executive Director of Human Resources. (Supplied: Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools)

Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools are on the hunt for a new superintendent.

After 20 years with the school division, Karl Germann won’t be going too far. He is taking on the role of Executive Director of Human Resources at Grande Prairie Regional College.

Germann says he will continue to promote and educate people about Catholic education throughout the region.

“In my new role… I would like to form a stronger partnership with our Catholic Division as GP Catholic has a lot to offer to the college.”

Over the 20 years Germann spent with Grande Prairie Catholic, he spent three years as the deputy superintendent and 17 years as the Superintendent of Schools, where he served as the President for both the College of Alberta School Superintendents and the Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta.

Germann says he is grateful for his experience with the school division and is proud of the work that continues to get done. He says he is excited to allow a new staff member into his position.

“I believe it’s important to open a door for other staff members to move into leadership positions, just like the doors were opened for me.”

Germann will be starting his new job at GPRC in July. GPCSD says the new acting superintendent will be announced in the near future.