City owned facilities will be opened across Grande Prairie for residents needing to cool off during the heatwave.

The City says these facilities are free for anyone requiring air conditioning to escape the hot weather.

Ernie Radbourne Pavillion

Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grande Prairie Museum

Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Montrose Cultural Centre (Library and Concourse area only)

Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastlink Centre

Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With record-breaking heat temperatures continuing to hit the region, city officials are reminding residents to wear sunscreen, wear weather-appropriate clothing, reschedule outdoor activities, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated.