COVID-19 cases in the County of Grande Prairie as of June 27th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Four recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the past four days. Six active cases of the virus remain in the region.

10 recovered and five new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 92 hours. There are 39 active cases in the municipality.

53.5 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 52.3 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

31 new cases were discovered across Alberta on Sunday, July 27th from 4,489 tests for a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent. 179 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19 province-wide, with 39 requiring the ICU.