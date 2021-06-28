The 100 Street and 100 Avenue intersection will once again be closed to traffic starting Canada Day.

The city says starting July 1st, construction crews will continue to replace all remaining underground infrastructure, including storm, sanitary, and water lines. Other items to be replaced include the roadway, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalks.

100 Avenue between 100 Street to west of 98 Street will also remain off-limits to vehicles. However, 100 Avenue between 100 Street and 101 Street will be reopened to two-way traffic, as well as parking along either side of the roadway.

Businesses in the downtown core remain open, with front access and back alleys are open to local vehicle traffic. Officials say the closure is expected to last about a month. The work is part of the fourth phase of the $14 million Downtown Rehabilitation Project.