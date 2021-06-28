Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing 42-year-old
(Supplied: Grande Prairie RCMP)
Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 42-year-old woman.
Police say Marilyn Moore was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 24th wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a white sweater.
Moore is described as standing 5’9″, weighing approximately 115 lbs, with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.
Authorities say there is a concern for Moore’s well-being, and are urging anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.