Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Leland Hornbrook was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 24th.

Leland is described as 5’9″ and 220 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. They were last seen wearing a multicoloured hoodie, dark coloured pants, and a black backpack.

Police say there is concern for Leland’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.