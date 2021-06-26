The 2022 Rotary Dream Home officially has a location and builder. The 29th annual lottery, which raises money for community initiatives and programs, will be built in Taylor Estates with Monarch Homes selected as the builder.

Monarch Homes says the 3,036 square foot home will be is built for family living and entertaining. Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe adds the 2022 Dream Home is just down the street from the 2021 edition and returning to the area was an easy decision.

“When we’re selling a dream, it’s arguably one of the most prestigious areas, and it’s close to the city so it’s convenient for people to get out and view the home as well, which we sure hope is happening with the 2022 dream home,.”

Coulombe says they shattered expectations in 2021, with tickets 97 per cent sold out, and a record-breaking $750,000 50/50, despite being in the midst of the COVID-19. She adds while they didn’t start the campaign off with high optimism, the community at large let them know early and often that support wasn’t going to falter.

“When we were heading into 2021 and knowing we weren’t going to be able to open the house, there was some fear there,” she says. “We heard over and over that they were sad they weren’t able to see the home, but they were happy to support it. It’s done amazing things for groups they’ve been part of, and people hold this project close.”

Tickets for the 2022 Rotary Dream Home Lottery will go on sale in December 2021.