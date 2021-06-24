Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Grande Prairie region and most of Alberta, as what’s being called a “potentially historic” heatwave is set to blanket the area for the next week.

The national meteorological service says an afternoon high of nearly 30 degrees celsius on Friday will climb to the mid-30s by Sunday and could approach 40 degrees early next week.

Experts are urging residents to consider rescheduling outdoor events outside of peak sunlight hours, and take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible. Environment Canada forecasts show highs of 39 degrees expected in Grande Prairie on both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Heat records are expected to be passed on a daily basis, with forecasted highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week not dipping below 37 degrees. The current record highs for this time of year include 29.3 degrees celsius on June 27th, 28.8 degrees celsius on June 28th, and 30.3 degrees celsius on June 29th.

Residents across the region are being urged to also keep an eye out for symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion. More information on signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion can be found on the Alberta Health Services website