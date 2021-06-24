With most COVID-19 restrictions set to lift on Canada Day, tourism locations across the region have started to open their doors to the public.

The Phillip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum opened on Thursday, and, despite a request that guests book tickets online, a majority of programming, including laboratory tours and theatre events.

“With the arrival of summer, the timing couldn’t be better,” says Executive Director Linden Roberts. “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors again after months of being closed and want to ensure we’re providing visitors a safe and memorable experience.”

The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie will also be welcoming back art lovers to their space on June 29th. Executive Director Jeff Erbach says staff at the gallery are eager to have visitors in the building again.

“We’ve worked diligently over the past months to deliver art and art experiences online and through other channels, but there’s no replacing the value of the experience of walking through our incredible gallery spaces.”

Erbach says the exhibitions on display this summer will range from commissioned local work to international art.

The Grande Prairie Museum, Heritage Village, and Heritage Discover Centre reopened their doors on June 15th in alignment with phase two of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan. Other locations across the city that also opened in recent weeks include the Eastlink Centre and the Bear Creek Outdoor Pool.