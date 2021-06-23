30-year-old Ara-Bela Ross wasl last seen in Grande Prairie on June 16th. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 30-year-old woman. Police say Ara-Bela Ross was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 16th. Police believe she may be travelling to Whitecourt or Edmonton.

Ross is described as standing 5’7″, weighing approximately 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say there is a concern for Ara-Bela’s well-being, and are urging anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.