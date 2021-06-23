The County of Grande Prairie has launched a survey to assess the future plans of local businesses. Survey results, according to the county, will help create future economic plans, as well as offer insight into how business owners view the community as a place to do business.

County Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the survey will also help the county better understand the needs of businesses based on the opportunities and challenges they are facing.

“Understanding the needs of the business community ensures our planning and activities will drive a strong and healthy economic environment across the County.”

Officials with the county say data collected from phases one and two of the survey, run in 2018 and 2019, have helped implement the County of Grande Prairie Business Support Network.

Businesses signed up for the 15-minute survey can expect to receive a call up until July 16. Findings from the 2021 survey will be made available to the community later this year.