The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to high. Alberta Wildfire is reminding anyone who is using recreation vehicles in the area to clear debris from moving parts, as well as keeping the muffler and equipment in good working order. Officials say equipment fires, work-related sparks, friction and hot exhaust can all cause a wildfire.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 49 wildfires burning nearly 63 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.